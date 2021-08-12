To the Editor: Today as I was walking along Maple Street in Brattleboro, I came across a very large snapping turtle on the sidewalk. It looked like it was getting ready to cross the road, and I feared it would get struck by oncoming traffic as cars careened around a turn. When it stepped off the sidewalk, I tried to move it along with a stick but had no luck. I flagged cars to slow down and a woman hopped out of her SUV. She said, “I’m a turtle saver. Oh! That’s a big guy! You are going to need a bigger stick.” She foraged in the woods for a suitable tool while I stopped traffic in both directions. Together we moved it along to safety and she hopped back in her car and zipped away. Just wanted to thank that woman for stopping. I didn’t have time to catch her name.
Becca Balint
Brattleboro, Aug. 12
State Sen. Becca Balint, D-Windham, is the Majority Leader in the Vermont State Senate.