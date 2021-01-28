Editor of the Reformer:
Today (Jan. 24) my husband and I headed to one of our favorite places, Somerset Reservoir, to check out the cross-country skiing. It was nice and cold; some new snow had recently fallen. We headed to the same parking spot near one of the Catamount Trail heads.
Well, it became apparent that plowing hadn’t gone all the way to the lot, but we had. Trying to back out of a tight spot we quickly became stuck, like really stuck. Darn! We got out and attempted to do the usual things to unstuck ourselves. Not too long into realizing we were really stuck a snowmobiler rounded the bend and stopped to offer a hand -- John with the red coat from Dover.
We tried again, stuck. Some folks walking their dog also stopped to lend a hand. And again, round the bend came a whole host of snowmobilers who stopped to, yes, lend a hand. No one asked our political persuasion. They were there to lend a hand. It almost had me in tears. I felt so grateful to these strangers, fellow humans, who just stopped to lend a hand, help us out.
Thank you to the anonymous folks who helped us out on a very chilly winter day.
Kate Conway and Bruce Rosow
Williamsville, Jan. 24