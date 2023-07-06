Gratitude from the Walk for Amber Scholarship
To the Editor: The year 2023 has been a successful one for the Walk for Amber Scholarship. Between the Walk and Raffle on June 4 and our Welcome Center fundraiser on June 24, we raised just over $4,000. On June 15, we awarded three Amber Bernier Scholarships — (You go Madison, Ella and Brooke!) — bringing our total to 57 since giving out the first scholarship in 2004.
We are so grateful to our community for all the support and care. And we are so proud of our scholarship recipients who, by their character and determination, do a great honor to our daughter’s memory.
Thanks to Grafton Village Cheese Company, Mocha Joes Coffee Roasters, the Brattleboro Food Co-op, Hannaford Supermarket and Allen Brothers Farms for donations to our Welcome Center fundraiser. Thanks to The Grafton Inn, The Marina, the Mountain Styles Salon, and Boomerangs for raffle prize donations. And thanks to the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Brattleboro Reformer for supporting our events.
Finally, we would like to share our remarks prior to the Walk. We hope it gives a sense of our journey as we grieve and honor our precious daughter and our gratitude to this special community:
September 21, 2021. It is a day that passed unremarkably in our lives. We looked back at the news of that day: September 21, 2021, was the day that the U.S. lifted the travel ban on vaccinated foreign travelers. Pfizer announced that its BioNTech vaccine was safe for children. The U.S. death toll equaled that of the 1918 Spanish Flu. And more ominously, U.S. border patrol agents on horseback were videotaped using whips to drive back Haitian immigrants at the U.S.-Mexican border.
Not in the headlines, and honestly, not even in our awareness, September 21, 2021, was 17 years, 6 months and 19 days since the day we lost Amber. It was the day that we started living our lives without Amber longer than we had her in our lives. So, from that day to the present, we are in a different place. Still missing, still longing, and still profoundly aware that having lost her is unreasonable, literally beyond reason. Yet as the life we knew before becomes more distant, our motivation to keep Amber present in our lives is all the stronger.
The Amber Bernier Scholarship is a living memorial. A memorial to her life, to her generosity, to her love of friends & family, and to her sense of fairness and equity. Truly, we cannot express how deeply grateful we are to you for joining us as we give back to this wonderful community, invest in the dreams of our youth, and honor the memory of our daughter.
Dan and Debbie Bernier-Sontag
Brattleboro, July 3