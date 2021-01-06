To the editor:
Brattleboro Baha’is joining with all Vermont Baha’is in offering our gratitude to Senator Patrick Leahy for his co-sponsorship of S.Res.578, a new resolution condemning the state-sponsored persecution of the Baha’i community in Iran. Since the Iranian revolution in 1979, Baha’is have experienced relentless persecution, including the killing or execution of more than 200 members.
These resolutions proclaimed by the United Stated Senate help to save innocent lives and stay the hand of the government of Iran in perpetrating even more egregious actions against Baha’is in Iran. Economic and social pressure is acute: students have been denied access to higher education, Muslim businesses are pressured to refuse employment to Baha’is and to dismiss Baha’is from their employment in the private sector. Baha’is are also denied business licenses and Baha’i marriages are not recognized. Baha’i Holy places have been attacked and destroyed and Baha’i homes and businesses are raided by government agents and the property of Baha’is is often confiscated without compensation.
Our fellow believers in Iran face additional dangers during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are being called to court for specious charges and are being sentenced to coronavirus-infested prisons. At least 71 have been targeted and of the 55 summoned to court, 26 have been tried and sentenced and 11 more await trial and sentencing.
Again, we thank Senator Patrick Leahy for his stalwart support of S.Res.578 and wish him and his family well in the new year.
Sincerely,
Marie L. Procter, Secretary
Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is of the Town of Brattleboro
Jan. 4