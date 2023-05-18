To the editor: Dear readers, have you seen the reports in the national news media on a phenomenon that is taking place north of Brattleboro, Vermont? Women over 70 years of age speed in heavy rain over the resurfacing project on Route 30. They drive their autos at a frightening pace, not so that they can get to work on time, but because they are brave and determined entrants in a contest.
If you have dared to drive on this section of Route 30, you may have noticed sitting under an umbrella in a lawn chair beside the road a man with a clipboard in his lap. Mr. Chad Greenwood, the resident engineer at the Vermont Agency of Transportation, is recording the speed of each vehicle driven by a gray or white-haired woman. The woman whose vehicle achieves the highest speed is the winner, but only in this half of the contest. The other half involves creating an art project out of the vehicle’s shredded tires. A panel made up of owners of local auto repair shops will judge this part of the contest. Points earned from the two halves of the contest are totaled, with the woman with the highest, of course, winning. The prize has yet to be determined by the Vermont Agency of Transportation, but we can expect it to be a generous and thoughtful one.
Be on the lookout when traveling slowly along in your vehicle over the uniformly smooth gravel in the project area. There is a movement afoot to float the art projects on the West River across from the resurfacing area.
Charlene Ellis
Brattleboro, May 11