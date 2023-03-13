To the editor:
We can all breathe a sigh of relief that the cars were empty during the train derailment in Vernon, but it still highlights the dangers of transporting nuclear waste and other toxic substances. In our backyard there have been accidents with train cars falling into the Deerfield River releasing chemicals. Ohio is dealing with a train derailment and toxic chemical spill. Every other day there is a train accident in America. Northstar had a transport truck used to carry nuclear waste go off the road a couple of years ago; it was empty and still took days to remove. Toxic generators are putting our communities at risk. With Northstar's plan to put its high level nuclear waste on our rails, we need greater oversight and accountability.
Deb Katz
Rowe, Mass.