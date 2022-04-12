To the editor: In light of recent letters of opinion addressing the proposed housing project in Putney by Windham & Windsor Housing Trust, the directors of Green Commons of Vermont would like to clarify our position.

Our mission is to purchase and preserve open, green space for community use. Our first project is the acquisition of a one-acre parcel to ensure the continued success of the Putney Community Garden and the Putney Farmers’ Market. This acquisition is expected to occur after WWHT closes on its purchase of the property from the Putney Gateway Associates.

For the record, Green Commons is not supporting a petition aimed at stopping the sale to WWHT from Putney Gateway Associates, and importantly, Green Commons is not filing an appeal of the Putney Development Review Board's zoning permits. We continue to work with WWHT to purchase the much-admired, welcoming garden/market property.

Louise Garfield, Tom Deshaies, Alexis Doshas, Linda Smith

Green Commons of Vermont

Putney, April 11