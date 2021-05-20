To the Editor: The Athena Giving Circle, a group of 10 area women, is pleased to announce that its annual donation in the amount of $5,000 was awarded to Green Mountain Camp, a 104-year-old rustic camp for girls located in Dummerston.
In determining this year’s awardee, circle members were impressed with the long-standing work Green Mountain Camp has done to benefit girls and young women through the camping and community experience. Their track record of repeat campers, raising counselors through the ranks, and outdoor, unplugged activities gives the girls and young women in their programs pivotal memories to last a lifetime. We were especially taken with their leadership program, Launching Leaders, which offers young teenagers the opportunity to develop confidence and leadership skills through workshops, hands on experiences, and the support of a mentor. The initiative strives to empower young women to believe in themselves and their ability to make a difference in the world.
Giving circles are groups of people who pool charitable donations and decide together where to allocate the money. The Athena Giving Circle began in 2020 and made its first collective gift to the Women’s Freedom Center. Each member of the group brings wisdom and her own unique perspective on charitable giving. Together, we are proud to put our resources to work in the community.