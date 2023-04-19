To the editor: April is Volunteer Appreciation month and the perfect opportunity to recognize the impact of volunteer service and the power of volunteers to tackle our community’s greatest challenges. For many nonprofits, volunteers are the lifeblood of their organization. They donate their time, skills, and support — and they deserve to be celebrated!
Green Mountain RSVP (GMRSVP) is an AmeriCorps Senior volunteer program serving Southern Vermont and is very active in Windham County. GMRSVP volunteers deliver Meals on Wheels, facilitate strength and balance classes, provide companionship and transportation to homebound seniors, deliver books, staff food pantries, do your taxes and greet you at blood drives, just to name a few. GMRSVP volunteers find a service opportunity they care about and use the skills and talents they have learned over the years to serve in a variety of activities in our community.
Thank you, Green Mountain RSVP volunteers!! Your time and experience are the gifts you share and the impact of your work is immeasurable. In a recent survey, people who are served by GMRSVP volunteers remarked frequently about the kind, thoughtful, and helpful experience they had with a volunteer. GMRSVP volunteers are amazing!
If you are over 55 and would like to explore the benefits of serving as an AmeriCorps Senior volunteer with GMRSVP, please call 802-674-4547 or go to rsvpvt.org. Are you ready to help your community thrive?
Corey Mitchell, program director
Green Mountain RSVP
April 14