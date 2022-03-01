To the editor: On Thursday, February 24, I was one of well over 100 Guilford residents who virtually attended the town’s Pre-Town Meeting which, among other agenda items, allowed select board candidates to introduce themselves to the community before the vote.
Due to media and online chatter, I was expecting high drama beyond mere passionate disagreement. I was certain there would be raised voices, flailing hands, and enraged tempers. I couldn’t have been more wrong. I was so wrong about my fears that I thought it merited written, documented, lavish praise of Guilford.
To be clear, I don’t wish to gloss over the very real concerns our community has. In fact, initially I wanted to write a letter about problematic news that was shared during the meeting. However, I choose not to stoke the negative. Instead, I want to focus on good citizens, who, no matter how much they may disagree, truly share a desire for what is best for Guilford. Even though residents only appeared online, it seems that there is something about seeing your neighbor’s face that makes it difficult to be venomous even when disagreeing vehemently. Particular praise must go to Rick Zamore, who served as calm, fair, and highly structured moderator.
Given the very real potential for a rage fest as is so common in our times, Guilford’s Pre-Town meeting stands as a role model to our nation. In times of wars, oppression, and deep suffering, the actions of Guilford residents during Pre-Town reminds us that we can still unite around common ground even if we argue about how to get there. The way Guilford residents splendidly handled highly diverse opinions may not make best-selling world news headlines, but these days, it certainly should.
Christina Belogour
Guilford, Feb. 25