To the editor: Yesterday's dead and tomorrow is blind ...
I can not change the past... or the future crippled by the present in the American Dream gone wrong. What does it say about a society that kills its children? I asked this question on May 4, 1970 and have the same answer today: “Nothing good.” Kent State to Uvalde, so many in between and more tomorrow.
“... Ask not what your country can do for you ... but what you can do for your country ...” JFK 1961
What can you do when nearly half of the GOP accept mass shootings as part of a free society? You can vote out of office each and every congressman/congresswoman who failed to pass common sense gun laws before the November election. Or you can remain in your fantasy world where a drop in the stock market is more of a tragedy than the death of your fellow citizens.
NRA = Not Real Americans
$$$$ matters, lives don't
Trump 2024
Dean Lynch
Westminster West, June 9