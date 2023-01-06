To the editor: Halifax's financial control problems continue. We have had three budget meetings, but we still don't have actuals from the fiscal year that closed June, 2022 (over five months ago). There is no logical way one can begin a serious budget process without solid numbers from the past year as a starting point.
It seems that our town treasurer's (Patty Dow's) numbers do not add up to what our CPA has found. This is troubling. I have confirmed that the Select Board has not published any of these numbers, so it seems illogical that we can be planning next year's budget, with no understanding of actuals from the year ended June, 2022.
In addition, I have not been able to see whether we had a deficit or a surplus last year. This is not asking too much.
The Select Board and treasurer owe it to the town (and the budget process) to publish:
1) Draft of the treasurer numbers, including whether we had a deficit or surplus. If they get revised, fine, but since we have kicked off public budget discussions, we need to see what they see. We need the numbers. Last year, we never even received complete actuals from our treasurer. This can't be repeated.
2) Draft of the auditor's numbers, including whether we had a deficit or surplus.
I have made a request to the board for the above items so that the public can be empowered to participate in the budget process. In addition, the town needs to know immediately why (in detail) the books haven't closed and how big the discrepancy is between Patty Dow's numbers and our CPA's and where the discrepancies are. This is basic transparency.
Many excellent recommendations were made by our independent auditor last year, but it doesn't seem like our treasurer or board has implemented any changes at all (this was a missed opportunity).
Our town clearly needs a CPA audit every year until we get things under control. If anyone would like to join me (Bob Teree) in re-drafting another ballot measure to reinstate our independent audit by CPA, please contact me. We need to keep our independent auditor. Without them, we would not even be aware of the mess we find ourselves in right now (again).
Bob Teree
Halifax, Dec. 24