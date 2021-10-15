To the editor: I am responding to the article complaining about a problem with Halifax employee paychecks ("Halifax employees experience payroll delays," Oct. 7). I also question the placement of this article by Chris Mays on the front page of the Brattleboro Reformer.
With all of the work entailed in changing the gears of our town government from three Select Board members to five, I think it is important to note all of the hard work and positive changes that are taking place rather than putting an issue front and center that is due in part to the absence of administrative personnel. Intense training of new members plus additional tasks required by applying for COVID related funds have been a significant challenge to new members who are retaining a sense of humor and dedication to the task of learning how to govern a small but diverse town. Let's keep this story positive!
Marilyn Allen
W. Halifax, Oct. 8