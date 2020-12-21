Editor of the Reformer,
It seems to me that the people that actually live in Brattleboro, as well as The Brattleboro Select Board, should determine how we want the Brattleboro Police Department run, not the people who live in Guilford. It’s none of their business.
Next, somebody wrote in the Reformer, calling Brattleboro a city; I’ve lived in Brattleboro since 1945 and I never knew Brattleboro was a city. Really, who is the mayor of Brattleboro? Rutland, Burlington and Montpelier are cities; Brattleboro, Bellows Falls and Springfield are towns.
Robert Page
Brattleboro, Dec. 17