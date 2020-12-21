Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Editor of the Reformer,

It seems to me that the people that actually live in Brattleboro, as well as The Brattleboro Select Board, should determine how we want the Brattleboro Police Department run, not the people who live in Guilford. It’s none of their business.

Next, somebody wrote in the Reformer, calling Brattleboro a city; I’ve lived in Brattleboro since 1945 and I never knew Brattleboro was a city. Really, who is the mayor of Brattleboro? Rutland, Burlington and Montpelier are cities; Brattleboro, Bellows Falls and Springfield are towns.

Robert Page

Brattleboro, Dec. 17

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.