To the editor: Around this time of year I often think about the origins of Independence Day, my school day memories of it rooted around the revolt of tyranny, the bravery of the act itself, and the defending against some external threat. I always imagined a singular enemy, the King, reading the words of revolt, enraged by their audacity, and the promise of recourse. This was the reality then, and now, almost 250 years later, the act of independence speaks to me of a different struggle happening today.
Forgive me while I use a quotation, but none could say it better than the original author: “to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”
This is from the Declaration of Independence, and never did I imagine I would one day read those words, hearing in them the desperate plea for action, and place their meaning towards the judicial branch of our own government. The current court has made its intentions clear in ruling after ruling, that it will continue to seek out cases it finds most in line with an agenda to drastically change our rights. They will continue to make decisions in line with the court's majority political leaning because they are acting as little more than political tools in an environment that has given up trying to impose its will through either legislative or executive change. This is not accidental, it is the working of years by those in power to change the makeup of the judiciary from the bottom to the top, all with the expectation that they will act on the will of those that appointed them.
We can no longer pretend that the court’s conservative members somehow represent the body, will or wishes of the people; it is now a voice of minority rule, governed by those that act to exert their will on a people, regardless of their choice. Worst of all, that we the people, who are being governed, have almost zero agency to enact change regarding the Supreme Court, even at the very least to protect ourselves from them. The check of judicial power, by executive appointment, has lost all meaning due to the actions of the legislative duplicity and opportunistic violation of the will of the people.
This is not independence. The court's power is not derived by the consent of the governed. They are not acting to affect our safety or happiness. Therefore, I want to wish you all a Happy Independence Day. Happy independence from your right to choose what you will do with your own body, independence from your rights against discrimination, from your rights to feel remotely safe in public spaces, or your right to change any of this. This is the America they want and they are getting it one case, one judicial appointment, and one systematically failed bill at a time.
Brian Hughes
Brattleboro, July 4