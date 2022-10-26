To the editor: Wendy Harrison and Nader Hashim are my choices to be Windham County’s new state senators. Here’s why:
Wendy is a good listener and a creative problem solver. A lifelong public servant, Wendy has achieved success as a municipal staffer, town manager, appointed board member, and elected policy maker. She has the most government experience of anyone in the race and will bring to the Senate her life experiences as a woman and a mother.
Nader is a former state trooper and state representative who is preparing to be a lawyer. He is smart, experienced, and compassionate. He is the youngest person in the race and will bring to the Senate his life experiences as a first-generation American and a person of color.
Wendy and Nader have earned my vote because they are the two best qualified candidates in their six-person race. Moreover, they have the temperament and demonstrated skills to meet the challenges Vermont faces. So join me and cast your ballots to elect Wendy Harrison and Nader Hashim to represent us in the State Senate.
Curtiss Reed, Jr.
Brattleboro