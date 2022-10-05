To the editor: My parents in 1940 migrated from upper New York State to Long Island. I grew up in a Levitt Brothers’ house in the neighborhood called the Roslyn Country Club.
I did not fall in love with my neighborhood because I would rarely meet our neighbors. None of the houses had front porches that would have reduced the isolation.
My parents’ annual trips back to their previous homes in the Syracuse area, populated with old houses with porches and friendly neighbors, made a lasting impression. Then I fell in love with Bedford Falls. Bedford Falls is an imaginary town in upstate New York, the setting of Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” filmed in 1946 with James Stewart and Donna Reed. One of the reasons I came to Brattleboro in 1970 was that Brattleboro simply felt like Bedford Falls.
Aside from Capra’s wonderful script, it was my impression that the vision of affordable housing and a neighborhood that accepts all was an incredible gift of the film. Stewart’s character, George Bailey, gives up his dreams of traveling the world to run the Bailey Building and Loan, a small community bank with a mortgage business. Bailey’s goal was to provide affordable housing as he faces an aggressive tycoon, Potter, played by Lionel Barrymore who favored high-rate rentals and the profitability of the slum lord.
It is very complicated to recreate Bedford Falls. The combination of affordability and inclusive neighborhoods is very challenging and complex. As I try to embrace this, I discovered Wendy Harrison. Her background seems to perfectly match what we very much need in our many towns.
Wendy has long supported inclusive neighborhood development, where residents of all income levels are welcome and diversity is celebrated, not prevented. She is passionate about ensuring neighborhoods are walkable and bikable to schools, stores, and other essentials. She has real and valuable experience achieving these types of safe and healthy communities through development of new neighborhoods and through reinvigorating older neighborhoods.
Please join me in voting for Wendy Harrison for state senator so we will have the gift of her understanding and experience in Montpelier as our state continues to search for solutions to the housing crisis.
Jack Davidson
Brattleboro, Sept. 27