To the editor: I am writing to express my shame and distress with a recent meeting of the West River Valley School District in regard to inequities in the treatment of students at Leland & Gray Middle High School.
I became aware of this situation due to the treatment suffered by two biracial students for two years in the middle school. They have constantly suffered the use against them of the "N" word, being called "milk chocolate" and ostracized from many group events. These are bright and exceptionally gifted students that any school would be glad to have, but they have now left Leland & Gray for a private school in Brattleboro, no longer able to tolerate the continuous and consistent racial inequity. As a result, the family is paying thousands of dollars of tuition for each child, and the parents' busy work schedule is disrupted by transportation issues, while all the time still paying taxes to support Leland & Gray. They petitioned the school district for reimbursement of their costs, and received a letter following the board meeting of May 11, stating that no member of the board had put up a motion for reimbursement, so "therefore the matter was null and void," a cowardly way to handle the issue of accountability. This is indefensible, particularly since the plight of these two students has been the catalyst for public notice and hopefully to change on the part of the district. The board owes them a lot, including reimbursement.
As I became aware of the endemic racial inequity prevalent throughout Leland & Gray, several needed actions emerged. It was apparent that teachers were not empowered or trained to handle the instances of racial slurring as they occurred in the classroom, hall, gym, etc., but referred the incident for further investigation. Therefore no action was taken at the instant of the slur, a teachable moment for the offending student and the class. Many lofty practices and policies were floating around the school, but none reaching down to the students at the instant of the slur.
In fairness to Mr. Anton, the superintendent, a cordial and informative meeting was held with him and the president of the Windham NAACP in which mutual respect and agreement occurred. But — the individual students still need to be protected. Mr. Anton agreed to ask the board about a position of equity coordinator for the district. My approval of our meeting was recently reported out of context in a Reformer article ("'Hate absolutely has no home' in West River Education District," May 16) — hate and cruelty still exist at Leland & Gray. This hatred and cruelty cannot be tolerated. The recent alleged perpetrator of the massacre at Buffalo, where 11 black citizens were shot and killed, had been identified several years ago in high school as making racial slurs and espousing hatred toward black students. Do we want the same series of events to occur from Leland & Gray? I think not.
Please let the West River Valley School District know how you stand against the hate and victimization of their students of color.
Lyndall Boal
Brookline, Aug. 5