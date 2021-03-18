To the editor: The media obligingly covers every despicable act and disparaging word of Senator Josh Hawley. Attend closely to compensation he receives for behaving like a spoiled child and for participating in a well-planned armed insurrection in the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. He refused to attend the important impeachment hearing held in the senate of which he is supposed to be a working member. Then he arrogantly sat in the balcony, put his feet up and proceeded to read, for show, some papers. A truly childish display. The following are his rewards for flippantly ignoring every rule of civilized behavior and breaking the law of the land.
The bare annual salary of a U.S. senator is $174,000.
Members of congress are allowed 239 days a year off Senate duties and are then permitted to work outside the legislature.
They receive free airport parking and enjoy a cushy private gym and weakened insider trading restrictions.
The entire month of August is vacation as well as two weeks around Easter.
Congress members receive a generous subsidy for Obamacare health insurance paid for by the public.
Their social security retirement income averages about $59,000 per year. The average social security recipient may get $15,000 per year; public workers’ pensions average $26,000 per year.
Members of Congress get access to the Thrift Savings Plan, modeled after the well-known 401(k) plan for ordinary mortals. The catch is that congress members pay a fee of 27 cents for every $1,000 invested compared to a $5 fee per $1,000 for most others, resulting in thousands less in fees for congressional employees than for public and private sector workers.
A family of a soldier killed in action receives $100,000 plus benefits. A senator is guaranteed a year’s salary plus benefits.
Now for the real shock! Each senator receives a yearly budget of close to $3.3 million! A sort of allowance.
This is a bare bones listing of benefits paid senators by the nation, frequently undeserved. Requirements are minimal ... and they still have the gall to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients!
Mr. Hawley’s shameful disregard for his responsibility and his clear contempt for all citizens must not be permitted to continue. After all, it is OUR money.
Lynda Copeland
Halifax, Feb. 11