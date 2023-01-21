To the editor: Call me overly sensitive, but as a 33-year veteran of teaching in a public middle/high school, I take issue with your headline in the January 16, 2023 edition of the Reformer.

Jurors recommend death for Brattleboro grad convicted of killing wife and 4 children A jury last week recommended the death penalty for a 41-year-old Florida man, a graduate of …

You ran on your front page an article with the headline, “Jurors recommend death for Brattleboro grad convicted of killing wife and 4 children.” The article itself described the gruesome details of the crime committed by this man and then ended with a paragraph that, along with the headline, made a feeble and misguided attempt to associate him with BUHS, a school he apparently attended 23 years ago.

This man’s high school alma mater is of no relevance to the story. And to connect the perpetrator in any way with BUHS does nothing more than unnecessarily and unfairly dishonor the high school.

Perhaps your rationale was that the story was of local interest, and you felt compelled to publish it. If so, it was wrong to include BUHS in either the headline or the text of the article.

Dave Larsen

Wilmington, Jan. 16