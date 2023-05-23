To the editor: Here’s a thought for those who don’t believe that schools should be serving free meals.
Eating habits are learned young, and schools are there to teach. When kids eat healthful meals served at their schools and find that they actually like them, they discover healthful food habits which will remain with them for the rest of their lives.
In short, in addition to keeping kids nourished and ready to learn, healthful school meals are actually an integral part of a good education.
Vermont – and all of America – has the resources to provide healthful meals for children and as the richest nation in the history of the world, there’s simply no excuse not to.
I thank the Legislature for passing the free meals bill, and urge the governor to sign it.
John Greenberg
Brattleboro, May 16