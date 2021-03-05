To the editor: On Saturday (Feb. 20), I wrote a short note to Brattleboro Town Manager Peter Elwell with copies to Public Works Director Steve Barrett, Rep. Mollie Burke and to the Reformer (complete with photo) concerning damage to my car tire after hitting a Route 9 crater pothole earlier in the day. As a second thought, a short time later, I copied our Vermont DOT Secretary Joe Flynn.
I want you to be aware that, as of this morning, I have received good information in replies from many of those on my distribution list.
It is heartening to know when there is a concern or problem, when voiced, our state, our Vermont, is invested in us and takes their constituency seriously, one more reason why I am proud to be a native from this fine state.
Susan Avery
Brattleboro, Feb. 22