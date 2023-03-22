To the editor: After reading Dan Jeffries letter to the editor in the March 8 Reformer, I want to share our experience with our Mitsubishi cold climate heat pump, which has been quite different from what Mr. Jeffries reported. Perhaps he does not have a heat pump designed for Vermont weather.

Mitsubishi says our cold climate heat pump can pull heat out of air as cold as 13 degrees below zero. When the Arctic weather arrived here in early February, the thermometer in our unheated front porch said minus 20 degrees, and the porch has walls and windows that block the wind, so it was colder than that.

Inside the house, we still had heat. I was pleased when I placed a thermometer under the indoor unit, and it recorded the air coming out at 80 degrees. Our indoor heat stayed at 68 degrees throughout that cold spell. We did not experience any of the noise Mr. Jeffries heard from his heat pump.

Five years ago when we built our house and purchased our heat pump, we had trouble getting home insurance, because most insurers had concerns about heat pumps in northern states. Our agent finally found a company in Maine that would insure us. Recently, we asked our agent to check again, and she recommended a company that would cover us at one-third of the price we were paying. It seems the worries were over for that national company.

I would encourage anyone who wants to stop dealing with firewood or burning fossil fuel to consider a cold climate heat pump. It helps a lot if your house is tightly built or if you have made adjustments to “tighten your envelope.” Efficiency Vermont has substantial rebates for three kinds of heat pumps. A system like ours gets $1,000 off. It’s the green way to go.

Michael Simonds

Windham, March 10