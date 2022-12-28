Help Feed the Thousands
To the editor: Project Feed the Thousands is a tremendous initiative which, since 1994, has strived to provide food and personal care items to struggling families in our region. Over the years, Project Feed has been a tremendous supporter of St. Brigid’s Kitchen and Pantry. Their support has helped us fulfill our mission of feeding the hungry and most vulnerable in our community. However, Project Feed is struggling to meet its goals this holiday season. St. Brigid’s Kitchen and Project Feed the Thousands are asking you to please donate if you can to help support this invaluable cause. A successful campaign for Project Feed the Thousands will help all of the local organizations, in Brattleboro and the entire Southeast Vermont region, to ensure that families in need do not go without food this winter and holiday season.
Peace,
Missy Galanes, Carolyn Pieciak
St. Brigid's Kitchen and Pantry
Brattleboro, Dec. 22