To the editor: If you are looking for simple, inexpensive ways to support Ukrainians in their war with Russia, I have discovered an interesting volunteer opportunity that I want to promote in our community: online language coaching. Last year, I discovered that there is an array of online social media platforms devoted to language exchange: people interested in practicing one-another’s language can find each other and then, using for example Skype or WhatsApp, schedule times using any format they choose to essentially coach one another. I set out to find Ukrainians to help me with my study of that language and offered English in return.
I quickly found out that there is an enormous interest among mostly (but not all) younger, usually well-educated Ukrainians in learning English. Many of them are refugees, or internally displaced. Many have remote jobs with international IT or HR services companies, where a solid command of English is required. Some want to travel more when the war ends. All want with tremendous passion and enthusiasm to see their country become more closely associated with the EU and the West, where English is the lingua franca. Their numbers are huge – perhaps tens of thousands - and I think that demand currently exceeds supply. They are also Internet-literate and have decent broadband access.
Your help with their English would be much appreciated. You don’t even have to be studying Ukrainian (although that’s up to you, of course). If you have experience as a teacher, tutor, editor, writer, journalist, translator or other language professional, here is where your skills are needed. You set your limits, from maybe an hour a week to full-time – it’s up to you. There is some Ukrainian out there looking for someone like you.
There are many platforms, but MyLanguageExchange.com and language.exchange are two I have had luck with. They are free. Create a profile, and off you go. Tell them you’re part of the Vermont English Mobilization (after all, don’t we speak the best English in the world right here in Vermont?) and tell them Ralph sent you. Let me know if you do, too: ralph@meima.com.
Ralph Meima
Brattleboro, Feb. 27