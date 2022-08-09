To the editor: Concerning the letter in which the librarian of the Guilford Free Library reported receiving an anonymous, threatening letter ("Anonymous, threatening letter not appreciated," Reformer, July 23).
First, it's worth noting that this is not the first time that criticism of the library has come in the form of an anonymous message.
(Probably the most notable example was a glossy flyer that was sent to the citizens of Guilford before the recent vote to overturn an earlier town vote which dealt with options for funding to help with proposed renovations for the library. Not only was the flyer anonymous but, as other writers have noted, here and elsewhere, it contained many inaccuracies.)
To be clear, let me say that Cathi Wilken most certainly does not need my defense. She is a strong, intelligent person whose efforts have, for many years, demonstrated her abilities and her selfless devotion to help to make Guilford the wonderful community that it is.
But to those who send such letters, I'd like to underscore a point made in her letter. In short, it is very difficult to take seriously any discussion of a topic by a writer who demonstrates their apparent uncertainty in the value of their position by hiding behind anonymity.
But more importantly it needs to be added that it is all but impossible to see any discussion that contains anonymous threats (and especially those made to someone as valuable to this community as Cathi), as anything other than a simple act of cowardice which deserves only to be dismissed out of hand.
Nichael Cramer
Guilford, Aug. 2