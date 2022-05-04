To the editor: My name is Angela Lawrence of Dummerston and I am running to be your next high bailiff in Windham County. I am a first generation Vermonter, and a first generation American, and a woman of color. I came to the U.S. 20 years ago from Kenya and grew up in Brockton, Mass. I am a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and came to Brattleboro in 2013 and recently moved with my family to Dummerston. I am married to a local carpenter and have two young boys.
Democracy relies upon checks and balances to prevent the branches of government from becoming too powerful, corrupt, or self serving. No matter what the office, all elected officials need an entity to serve that function. In the case of an elected sheriff, the only option to serve that purpose is high bailiff. The high bailiff position only exists solely to act as a check and balance to the position of sheriff. The high bailiff should be a civilian and also be a reflection of the community that they represent.
The duty of the sheriff is to serve warrants, summons, and writs. A law enforcement background is not necessary, but a practical knowledge of the law is an advantageous qualification for this position. The duties of a high bailiff are to serve writs that the sheriff is incapable of serving, such as the writ of arrest of the sheriff, and to temporarily hold the office of the sheriff in the event of the sheriff's incarceration or incapacity.
I am running for high bailiff because I believe that in Windham County there has been a lack of diversity in elected offices, and this does not reflect the increasing diversity that can be seen throughout the county. There has never been a person of color or a woman to hold this position and the majority of elected officials in Windham county are men. By electing me to the office of high bailiff in Windham County, we could achieve some much needed diversity.
Mahatma Gandhi once said, “You must be the change you wish to see in the world.”
I am asking for your vote to be elected Windham County’s next high bailiff so that we can continue working together to make our communities more reflective of who we are.
Angela Lawrence
Dummerston, April 27