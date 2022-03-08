To the editor: The Harris Hill Ski Jump has sustained its 100-year-old long standing tradition thanks to the Brattleboro community’s never-ending support. Year after year people volunteer to make the event a winter icon. In some years that has gone far beyond expected efforts. In 1938, faced with no snow two days before hosting the national championships, large quantities of snow were trucked in and spread with shovels by volunteers. And the competition went on.

This year, on the occasion of our centennial anniversary, Mother Nature tested us again. Her warm temperatures eroded the hill’s carefully groomed blanket of snow and finished off all hopes with a torrential downpour, forcing cancellation of Friday night’s celebration. And then Mother Nature took pity. Cold air moved in after the rain. Snow guns began blowing snow at dusk. And a committed army spread and groomed the new snow long into the night. By Saturday morning the hill was ready for competition.

On Saturday two huge snow squalls were a reminder of just who was in charge, delaying the start of the competition by an hour. The crowd took it all in stride. And when the cowbells rang and spectators cheered, this revered Brattleboro event brought the house down once again.

A rousing thank you to the community, volunteers and spectators who take pride in this Brattleboro tradition and make it all possible. We couldn’t do it without you.

Sally Seymour

The Harris Hill Ski Jump Board & Organizing Committee