To the editor:
The following was written for the Feb 16 hearing on Act 42:
In newspaper articles, a seasoned property manager who undoubtedly knows better has advocated refusing to renew a lease as a way to remove hoarders.
In fact, Hoarding Disorder is covered by ADA, and using a lease expiration to eject a person with this disability is illegal. A landlord or property manager is not required to do nothing about the hazards created by hoarding, but landlord-friendly organizations, such as the National Apartment Association, naahq.org, caution landlords and property managers against violating the law, and provide guidance for handling hoarding disorder in a compassionate and legal manner. The National Apartment Association offers a free seminar on February 28 titled, "Hoarding Disorder Situations and Solutions for Property Managers."
If any testimony encourages non-renewal of a lease as a way to eject hoarders, the Vermont Legislature has an ethical obligation to go on record immediately, even if it means interrupting the person speaking, to correct anyone who uses the hearing to advocate violation of Fair Housing laws.
Steven K-Brooks
Brattleboro, Feb. 15