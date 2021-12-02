Cloudy with occasional showers this afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
To the editor: No disrespect to Peter Welch, but do we really need another wealthy old white guy in the U.S. Senate?
Leo Schiff
Brattleboro, Nov. 22
