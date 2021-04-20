To the editor: This is National Volunteer Week (April 18–24). It was first established in 1974 to recognize and celebrate the efforts of volunteers across the country. At Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, it is a time to honor and thank volunteers for their commitment to patient care and their compassion toward patients, staff and the community.
Last year, we observed the holiday without volunteers present in the hospital, asking them to keep their distance and stay home to protect our community. This past year, their welcoming presence and generosity have been sorely missed – from supporting patients, comforting families and assisting with projects to pushing wheelchairs and giving directions.
As we move forward through vaccination phases and more of our neighbors, family, and friends become vaccinated, I remain hopeful that our full staff of volunteers will soon be able to return to BMH. On behalf of all my colleagues at the hospital, I would like to express my deep gratitude for our volunteers; their thousands of hours of commitment each year are a true gift to our community. I eagerly look forward to the day when we will see their smiling faces in the halls of BMH once again.
JoAnne Lee Rogers
Volunteer services coordinator, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
April 19