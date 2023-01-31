To the editor: Pet peeve time. Yes, I realize there are much bigger concerns in the world. Nonetheless, I have to address the use/misuse of affect and effect. Usually, effect is a noun. When one means taking action to accomplish a desired result, however, the correct verb is effect, as in to effect change. The recent press release from the office of Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas about the new coordinator of civics education, says, “Civics is also about being able to affect change …” The editorial, “The More You Know,” from the Rutland Herald, reprinted in the Brattleboro Reformer on January 24, 2023, quotes the press release, repeating the error. If you mean to take action to achieve an end, you want to effect change. Please. Thank you.
Nancy Olson
Putney, Jan. 26