To the editor: I do not know which is more horrifying -- Jaqueline Brooks' letter ("Really only about 12 ...," April 10) in which she claims that "only about 12 people have died of COVID-19 in Vermont" or the Reformer's decision to publish her dangerous lie without any comment or correction.

It is Brooks' right to express an opinion about how the pandemic has been managed by Governor Scott. But no one should be allowed space to claim that "only about 12 people have died" when in fact 231 Vermonters have lost their lives. By publishing Brooks' stupid lie, the Reformer has given her a platform for misleading gullible people and encouraging them to ignore the protocols recommended by doctors and scientists who are trying to save our lives.

Patience Merriman

Jacksonville, April 11