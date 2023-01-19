Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

To the editor: I was a Hotel Pharmacy prescription customer who experienced examples of how they were forced out of business.

Hotel Pharmacy told me that my Medicare Part D insurer has contracted with the manufacturer to cover the brand-name version of a common medication and deny coverage of generic equivalents. Moreover, the distributor requires a minimum order.

Despite having generics in stock, Hotel Pharmacy had to advise me to switch this prescription to local Rite Aid or Walgreens, unless I could wait until a minimum order could be placed. I could, and did.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Hotel Pharmacy then told me that they no longer were allowed to obtain another brand-name common medication that my Medicare Part D insurer covers and the prescribing physician had specified, advising me to switch this prescription to Rite Aid or Walgreens.

I had no alternative. Neither did Hotel Pharmacy.

Howard Fairman

Putney, Jan. 12