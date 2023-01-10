To the editor: Nothing lasts forever, especially small family-owned businesses. When I heard that Hotel Pharmacy is going to close, it felt like a gut punch. When we moved to Brattleboro in the early '90s, we had a choice of three independent pharmacies: Town Rexall, Hotel Pharmacy, a place called Roots, and also a Rite-aid. All were located in downtown Brattleboro.
Frank, Mary, and their staff were a part of our community. Over the years we experienced their successes, such as recycling a small downtown church and moving their growing business inside. The gothic-style building is a gorgeous thing to walk into and buy medicine — even more, to behold from the sidewalk on Elliot Street. Inside there was rock music playing, and on the walls one saw a veritable museum of N.Y. Mets memorabilia and antique drug paraphernalia.
From the start, they served their customers capably and with respect. They won our family’s business and we stuck with them for nearly 30 years. The community mourned when the Gianmartino family was sadly hit by tragic losses. They in turn remembered our names. Hotel Pharmacy managed to keep their prices low enough to compete with the corporate chains that moved to town. They managed to keep running long after Frank’s sudden death on his way to umpire a little league game.
Our capitalist system has rendered the independent pharmacy nearly extinct. No entrepreneurs are rushing in to fill the gap. I’ve learned that insurance companies collude with the chains and “big pharma” to squeeze out most of the small competitors. Now all we have for choices in this town are corporate chains, Walgreens and Rite-Aid (or you can drive to Keene for CVS or Walmart.) Thank you Hotel Pharmacy, for hanging in there for as long as you did.
Respectfully,
Gino Palmeri
Putney, Jan. 3