To the editor: I read with increasing disquiet the October 18, 2022 front page headline “Building a neighborhood.” There is already a neighborhood just below the Prouty campus on Maple, Fairview, and adjoining, streets. Maple and Fairview streets are already plagued by a huge volume of traffic, including the occasional big rig, with much of that traffic traveling at speed beyond, and sometimes well beyond, the posted 25-mile-per-hour limit. While the town has been aware of the situation for a number of years, there has been no action taken regarding requests that traffic calming measures be put in place.

Master plan eyes 'neighborhood’ of housing at Winston Prouty center BRATTLEBORO — A plan is being developed to transform part of the Winston Prouty Center for C…

I understand the imperative for more housing in Brattleboro. However, there does not seem to be consideration of, or discussion about, the impact of a potentially huge increase in traffic – 300 units worth - on Maple and Fairview streets (and Guilford Extension), nor does it seem there has been town-level conversation about the aggressiveness and speed of many drivers currently using these two cut-through streets.

There is, however, planning for ‘building a neighborhood.’ The existing neighborhood needs to be included in the planning so that our homes and lives do not continue to be affected by indifference, inaction, and the consequences of growth in the town of Brattleboro.

Beth Neher

Brattleboro, Oct. 19