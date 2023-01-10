Housing status not pertinent to story
To the editor: Unless the Reformer plans to use housing terms to describe all people or to explain in the article why the identification of a person by their housing status is integral to the story then the paper should refrain from headlines like "Homeless man pleads not guilty to 13 Christmas weekend burglaries, thefts" (Dec. 29 print edition). Would the paper have run the headline "Housed man pleads not guilty"?
Sincerely,
Lindsey Britt
Brattleboro, Dec. 29