To the editor: I just want to say a few words to all Vermonters who haven't voted yet.
It's only my opinion, but I can't see how any sane person could vote for a Republican candidate this year, who has not, as clearly as possible, denounced every god-awful thing their party stands for at this juncture of history: Climate change denial, COVID denial, Joe Biden's victory denial, aid for lower-income folks denial, Trump's villainy and lying denial, reproductive rights denial, antisemitism, gender prejudice, and a refusal to even talk about our racist history, no matter the discomfort this causes.
How can someone who stands for these thoughtless, fact-less, mean-spirited errors deserve your vote? Or, how can someone else, who doesn't put a great distance between their candidacy and these aggressively cruel political points of view, even be considered a fair prospect for office?
Peter Gould
Brattleboro, Oct. 31