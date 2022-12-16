How much worse things could be
To the editor: America’s problems are well documented, but numerous nearby countries clearly demonstrate how much worse things could be. Take Honduras, one of the poorest and most unequal countries in Latin America. The U.S. Department of State’s “Fact Sheet” on Honduras states: “Honduras faces formidable challenges: weak governance, endemic corruption, pervasive poverty, food insecurity, severe violence, citizen insecurity, shrinking space for civil society, lack of respect for human rights, inequitable access to economic opportunities and social services, and the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. These challenges drive irregular migration as well as forced displacement and contribute to the expansion of transnational criminal organizations (TCOs).”
Some 64.5 percent of Hondurans live in poverty; 42.6 percent are in extreme poverty. While it lacks the armed political conflict common in other Central American countries, Honduras is the most dangerous country in the region. Gang violence and organized crime are rampant, with minors often recruited into gangs. Gender-based violence is very high, with a woman murdered every 36 hours, mostly by sexual partners.
As a result, large numbers of women and entire families leave Honduras for Mexico with the U.S. as their final destination. Education is largely the privilege of those that can afford to send their children to private institutions. More than 40 percent of the population — 80 percent in rural areas — is illiterate. Of all children enrolled in public schools, only 43 percent complete the primary level. Of all children entering the first grade, only 30 percent go to secondary school, and only 8 percent continue to university. Health care, like education, is largely for the wealthy. Mortality is high, and life expectancy is low. Malnutrition causes stunting for 34 percent of children between ages 2 and 5. Most of the population lacks access to running water and sanitation facilities. Alcoholism and drug addiction are major health concerns, as is AIDS. American companies have long dominated Honduras’ production of bananas, a pillar of the country’s economy, and there have been numerous U.S. military interventions.
The role this has played in the nation’s dysfunction is anyone’s guess. In sum, how very lucky we Americans are!
Magdalena Usategui
Shaftsbury, Dec. 11