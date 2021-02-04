Editor of the Reformer:
I was recently talking about climate change with a college sophomore, on a science path, who characterized the CO2 in the atmosphere as a “layer of insulation around the planet” — which gobsmacked me.
A while ago, I came up with a way of visualizing the proportion of CO2 in the atmosphere, in increments of 100 parts per million (ppm).
Four hundred ppm is equal to 4 parts per 10,000. (Divide each number by 100 or knock 2 zeroes off each number.) We’re being told that the CO2 in the atmosphere amounts to a little over 400 ppm. Perhaps 420 ppm.
Anyway, take a piece of paper that is 10” wide by 15.625” (15 & 5/8”) long and cover it with an eighth-inch grid. You should have 64 squares per square inch and 10,000 squares over the whole sheet of paper.
Fill in 4 of those squares to represent 400 ppm, 5 squares to represent 500 ppm, etc.
When you finish your illustration, think about the fact that CO2 rains out of the atmosphere. Because, allegedly, it does.
Now, go over to a local farm and tell them that you want to rip off all of the sheathing on one of their greenhouses until you arrive at a similar proportion, because scientists all around the globe claim that that works as a greenhouse. And a few small remnants of glass or plastic should work way better than gaseous molecules, right? Write from jail afterwards and let us all know the results of your experiment.
I happen to think that volcanoes are a hugely underestimated factor in climate and weather. We don’t even know how many there are on the planet, because most of them are submarine. More than a million, perhaps, according to an Oregon State webpage. They are huge heat pumps and emitters of CO2. Christopher Pett has a fascinating paper on “Volcano Cyclogenesis” at arcticvolcanoes.wordpress.com. And Hong Kong scientist Wyss Yim is worth reading on the subject, as is James Kamis at plateclimatology.com.
And then there are the radar and communications microwaves with which we’re filling the atmosphere. But, one cannot wonder about that. It is not allowed!
By the way, a huge CO2 vent, with “off-the-chart readings” of the gas, has been found in the Philippines and christened Soda Springs. And there are very healthy coral reefs nearby.
And the island nation of Palau does not think that warming is as much of a problem for their coral reefs as are the chemicals in suntan lotion with which swimmers often slather upon themselves. They have banned sunscreens that contain any of 10 prohibited chemicals.
It’s a huge, wondrous, complex world. We should not reduce it to one- and two-word memes.
Jacqueline Brook
Putney, Feb. 1