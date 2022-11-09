To the editor: Local, state, and federal elected officials should provide their constituents with a high level of "customer service." This includes the Vermont attorney general's Consumer Assistance Program, which supposedly helps poor and working class Vermonters when they get ripped off by billion-dollar corporations. I feel that our federal elected officials don't always provide top-level customer service when Vermonters ask for help dealing with federal agencies. Federal officials often try to "pass the buck" to state officials, and vice versa. If you feel the same way, please let me know. I will compile any responses and publish them in a future letter to the Reformer. I can be reached at ewilliams@valleypost.org or by landline phone: 802-254-2531.
Eesha Williams
Dummerston, Nov. 4