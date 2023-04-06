To the editor: On Monday a tragic murder occurred at Morningside Shelter, run by the Groundworks Collaborative. As I write this, I'm scheduled to give a talk about genocide at Keene State College, but I'm having trouble focusing. This violence in Brattleboro hits close to home. I've been inside that shelter. Friends work there. And Groundworks is one of the recipients of a few thousand dollars each year from the Town of Brattleboro — money we just approved at Representative Town Meeting.
Our human services workers — at Groundworks and beyond — show up every day to provide the tough work of providing care in a fraying and violent society. If ever there were a time to support our human services workers, this would be it.
As an elected member of Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting, I was proud to vote for improvements to Living Memorial Park which included critical upgrades to the skating rink. But I'm also proud of my vote for the much smaller amount that will increase the portion of the 2025 town budget for human services. (We voted to increase support for human service agencies by a fraction of a percentage point to 2 percent of the overall Fiscal Year 2025 budget.)
Compared to the multi-million dollar project of improving our park facilities, or spending tens of thousands marketing our town, the relatively small increase for human services seemed to raise many more concerns about increased taxes than perhaps anything else on the agenda. But the majority of people at Representative Town Meeting voted to support the increased investments in the people of our town with greatest need — older adults, young people, people who are unhoused, and other residents.
The workers in Windham County who deliver public and human services are much-loved unsung heroes of our towns. I am proud to live in the town of Brattleboro that, after much debate, ultimately chose to support the workers and the people they serve. This is a moment for all of us to show up for our community — with our best, kindest selves.
Isaac Evans-Frantz
Brattleboro, April 4