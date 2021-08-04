To the editor: As a retired educator and a current school bus monitor, i have an inside view of systems impacting our young. This extended Brattleboro-area educational community devised a COVID-response system for students that worked very well last year. With the current resurgence of pandemic threat, I strongly encourage the powers that be to choose to repeat the system that worked for us in the greater Brattleboro community, rather than recklessly opt for sending students five days a week with scant protective protocols in place.
The previous system used Zoom technology to support the hybrid system of two separate schooling groups attending in person for two days each (Monday and Tuesday, or Thursday and Friday) and leaving Wednesdays for deep cleaning and disinfecting the resource areas. We had a virtually healthy community here despite the climbing numbers elsewhere. Let us, please, repeat our success story rather than risk health and well-being of the entire community.
I strongly urge all parents, grandparents, friends and concerned citizens to make your voices heard loud and clear.
Inexperienced leadership is not called for in this dire circumstance: wisdom and care reduce all risk in emergency situations. Let us be wise.
Thank you, on behalf of all our children.
Lynn Russell
Brattleboro, July 30