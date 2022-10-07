To the editor: I support the lives of people who need an abortion to prevent their deaths — which can happen at any point of a pregnancy. I support the lives of people who need an abortion to prevent cycles of poverty or abuse, to avoid further inundating the foster care and adoption systems, or otherwise preserve their financial/emotional/physical health.
I am pro-life.
As a person with family members who died of AIDS, and whose demographic is the most likely to contract it, contraception is lifesaving. We must not forget that reproductive rights also give us the right to protect ourselves from disease.
Pro-life ... should preserve the right to save one’s life — from death, impoverishment, or disease.
Vote Yes to Article 22 — Inalienable pro-life rights.
Wichie Artu
Athens, Sept. 30