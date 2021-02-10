To the Editor: I called my (smart) friend, Tim, tonight, and said, "I have a dumb question: why isn't John Roberts presiding over this second impeachment trial the way he did over the first one, as the Constitution stipulates?" He answered, "That's not such a dumb question. It's because Trump's no longer in office."
Huh? Let me get this straight: the Democrats are arguing that this impeachment is constitutional, just not constitutional enough so as to have Chief Justice Roberts preside as the law of the land stipulates. And so, the Democratic "majority" decides to enact its own, new, made-up rule to have none other than Vermont's Senator Leahy take part in this charade/comedy by presiding in lieu of Justice Roberts. Tim told me, "They were going to have Kamala Harris do it, but thought that would look too 'political.'" You're damned straight it would have! And having Leahy preside over this very partisan clown show is, I think, no better, and he's debasing himself for accepting a leading role in it. Taking the place of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, indeed! What the hell!
Hey, I'm no fan of Donald Trump. I didn't vote for him (though I couldn't bring myself to pull for Hillary the first time, and wrote in Bernie because I knew she'd win Vermont). I think he certainly ought to be censured, indicted for having incited a lethal riot and possibly banned from ever running for office again if that's legal. But here's the thing: like it or not, we are a horribly divided country, and Republicans and a lot of independents are going to remember this vindictive, very partisan and possibly unconstitutional exercise which will tear the country even further apart -- just so that Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi can get their partisan rocks off. And Peter Welch and Bernie are going along for the ride. I've heard no discussion on NPR, the PBS News Hour or The New Yorker (my principal news sources) about how and why the Chief Justice is not part of this very grave proceeding. I wonder what he thinks about it. I'm no Republican, far from it, but something about this stinks.
Richard Evers
Brattleboro, Feb. 8