To the editor: As a local organizer that focuses on health resource access, I have a list of folks I reach out to when I need to spread the word to our community. These folks have continuously shown how embedded they are in the community, and how aware they are of our families’ needs.
Lana Dever is on that list of folks I contact. She made sure families received rapid tests during the holidays. She made sure families had access to need-based vaccine clinics in the area. With Lana Dever on the Windham Southeast School District Board, I only see opportunities to elevate our families’ voices, and to ensure our educational system and our school environments are serving them.
Wichie Artu
Athens, Feb. 4