To the editor: I am Pamela Kirkwood, "nana" to Angelique Frost, who was killed because Andrew Ielpi operated a vehicle in a careless and negligent manner ("Ielpi withdraws request to reduce probation," Sept. 11).

Ielpi withdraws request to reduce probation BRATTLEBORO — A Westminster man who was sentenced in 2019 to five years probation — and 60 d…

He has been in and out of trouble with the law since he was a teenager. Yet EVERY article about his misdeeds have closed with the paragraph about his father dying on 9/11. Is this supposed to excuse his actions? If he were someone else he would be seen for who he is: An habitual offender who offends yet again in any way he can from jacking deer, using a gun, escaping from home supervision and now causing a death. When will he be held responsible for his actions and be seen for what he is, an habitual offender?

Pamela Kirkwood

Hinsdale, N.H., Sept. 16