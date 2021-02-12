To the Editor: In this era of conspiracy-fantasists there are down-to-earth issues needing our attention. Did you know that the Supreme Court is composed of seven Catholics and two Jews? Despite some recent progressive stances by Catholics, the domestic Catholic nationalistic surge is integral to nativist, nationalistic Evangelism. Clearly church and state are politically entangled, making it impossible for the court to realistically represent a multicultural pluralistic society. That gulf between the Supreme Court and the American people is derived from the antiquated political structure that forms it.
A 2019 Pew Research Center study shows that 20 percent of religious affiliated Americans are Catholics and 2 percent are Jews. Equally important, however, is that one-fifth of Americans identify as "neither religious nor spiritual." It's not possible for seven Catholics and two Jews on a bench that is weighted to conservative Christian Republicans to truly represent over 70 million irreligious citizens.
The guiding principle behind the official motto on the Seal of the United States is, "Out of many, one." A majority of one religion with conservative politics, therefore, cannot define us. It shouldn't exclude or dominate other religions or, over one-fifth of the country who are neither religious nor spiritual. The court is missing the representation, fairness and balance necessary to adjudicate the rule of law that is supposed to constitutionally protect the rights of the "many," not just the one.
More than half of Catholic registered voters describe themselves as Republicans. Such a biased majority creates a massive, combined voting block that will continue to throw a stifling blanket of conservatism over a nation where change is increasingly more important than outdated traditions, and knowledge (scientia) is more important than beliefs.
It's not an accident that higher education attainment is associated with Democrat Party affiliation. In cognitive psychology and decision science, conservative bias is unwilling or unable to change when presented with new ideas and evidence. In essence, the conspiracy-fantasist herd mentality of much of the Grand Old Party (GOP) of today is a belief-dependent biased political dud incapable of sustaining freedom, truth and morality.
Since bias and prejudicial thinking is permanently embedded in human consciousness, the areas of national administration, governance and law should guard against it. The Democrats have a mere two years to counteract the lowdown uncultivated swampland of Trump's Republicans. Time is not on their side. While the differences reflected in the American mirror of itself whither under Christian conservative lawmaking, to do nothing about how we place members on the "supreme bench" locks future generations in battlelines between vital freedoms and constrictive traditions.
Historically, religion is continually one of the most actively prejudicial of human expressions. If the Constitution specifically highlights religious freedom it should also specify freedom from religion. The composition of the Supreme Court and modern intensifying political extremist entanglements with religion makes it necessary to change the First Amendment to add a clause clearly phrasing that freedom of religion is constitutionally protected "on equal standing" with freedom from religion.
Vidda Crochetta
Brattleboro, Feb. 8