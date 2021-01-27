Editor of the Reformer,
I read two pieces in this past weekend's Reformer with interest. In one piece ("Local baby boomers remember one-room schoolhouses"), readers from greater Brattleboro submitted their perfectly articulate remembrances of attending one-room schoolhouses in the 1950s. These were tiny and scattered throughout each town, staffed by one or two competent, caring, and professional teachers. Non-teaching employees (nurse, gym teacher, principal) came on an as-needed basis to each of the schools in the town. Kids walked home for lunch if they could; if they couldn't, they got lunch in the school. The memories focused on favorite teachers, learning independently and in groups, playing outside, drinking milk from glass bottles, and having an older kid be responsible for getting the fire going and keeping the school clean. I came away with a very clear picture of what school life was like in those days, and it seems like the former students writing these letters turned out fine (and able to write!).
In the other piece ("West River budget approved with administrative cuts"), we read about the ever-increasing budget of the West River Education District, which is comprised of several towns, each with different property tax rates funding a centralized budget that then gets parceled out to each school. This is far less easy to understand and doesn't paint a picture of what all these paid administrative employees do all day, nor what the students are up to (of course in 2020-2021, what the kids do all day is not what could be considered the normal school day). In the West River budget story, we read that the committee "committed to discussing how schools might be restructured to make them more affordable."
How were those hyper-local one-room schoolhouses funded? This reader would love to see an article comparing budgets, state mandates for education, property taxes and staffing from days gone by with those of today. We cherish small and local in Vermont -- local food with local ingredients is always better, locally sourced lumber is what you want to build with, support your local small business is heard round these parts - maybe small and local schools are again the way to go. Imagine how much each town could save by ditching the top-heavy, Department of Education mandated and frankly inscrutable administrative jobs held by people who do not interact with students and just hiring competent, caring teachers to help educate and raise the children in our towns, giving kids more responsibility and self-direction, and using a little traveling team of support staff to pop in as needed.
Bigger and more centralized may be better in some realms (I think I'd rather buy a car made in Detroit than one assembled in my neighbor's back yard), but when it comes to education, perhaps it's time to get away from the assembly-line model and scale back to a smaller, more affordable, local and artisanal model.
Erica Walch
Newfane, Jan. 24