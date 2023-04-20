To the editor: Vidda Crochetta has written a letter to the Reformer that heals ("A bitter verbal attack against all women," April 5). By putting accurate words to the fate of all women he accomplishes what few men will, an understanding of the problem and willingness to be fair.

Letter: A bitter verbal attack against all women To the editor: Consider a candidate for president running on a political party platform to n…

While Vermont is fairer than most, I did a quick check with another publication; letters in March: 28 by men, 11 by women (one of which was three sentences and another was praising a man). Behind the scenes over the years, I have called local papers out on behalf of women for sexist imbalance, and they straighten up for an issue or two. Try getting a letter into the New York Times with a woman's name. Why bother?

I am going to speak for myself as a woman. I have felt oppressed and unheard, undervalued by society and the male domination matrix. It's a realistic attitude that doesn't help matters to express. Now, as men "become" women and take over areas women have fought hard to establish, it's yet another appalling unfairness. Men become women competitively, avoiding the feminine experiences of: take a back seat, accept humiliation, censorship with patience and grace, peace in the face of violence, speak less in the presence of men, listen more, make less money, do more housework, clean up more baby poop, etc.

Women tend to relationships, men compete. A gross generality. However, humanity's broad relationships with nature, with each other, with authority (governments and corporations) are as imbalanced as can be. Now a treacherous environmental and socioeconomic disaster unfolds exponentially this year.

I have lived 64 years, middle of five girls, amidst parental hopes for a male. A forgotten middle child, and the wrong sex. I have always experienced sexism as deeply unfair as racism. Mozart had a sister, equally talented as a child. Imagine how she felt. Imagine what she knew the world never heard. I feel like that sister, willfully ignored to the detriment of all. I simply am not competitive enough to operate successfully in the male matrix. Society doesn't appear to want women to have brilliant ideas and execute them. That is my experience of this world. Thus, humanity likely will not ever have the benefit of a great gift I have developed. Even though it is a map for "We, The People" to bring enormously needed economic strength and power to bear. A map for the "Salt of the Earth," unmotivated by greed, rather, motivated by caring, can repair the outrageous damage of the sociopathic elite and their corporatism.

It's sitting on a website: www.EweGrow.com. Frankly, the plan for EweGrow.com is not about competing, it's about growing correctly. My name, "Emily," on it detracts from its success. I am trying to move to my last name in an attempt to get past the feminine censorship; however, sooner or later, people figure out I am not the right sex. It's already happened so many times, even by those who praise the plan. What a curse. Who needs another curse? We need healing.

Thank you, Vidda.

Emily Peyton

Putney, April 8